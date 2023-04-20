Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.94

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 346440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$178.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.85.

Insider Activity at Westport Fuel Systems

About Westport Fuel Systems

In other news, Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. 11.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

