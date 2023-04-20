Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.94

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 346440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 6.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$178.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.85.
Insider Activity at Westport Fuel Systems
About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.
Featured Stories
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.