Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $3.00 to $1.80 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $408.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UP. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

