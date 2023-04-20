Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded by Raymond James

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,127,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,089. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

