Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.5 %

WTW stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.03. 65,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,993. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

