Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Lowered to $289.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $303.00 to $289.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.77.

WTW opened at $237.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.55. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

