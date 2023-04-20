Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $307.84

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.84 ($3.81) and traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.59). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 294 ($3.64), with a volume of 17,097 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.70) target price on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Get Wilmington alerts:

Wilmington Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £257.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,470.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Wilmington Cuts Dividend

About Wilmington

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Wilmington’s payout ratio is presently 4,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.