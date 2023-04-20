Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

WTFC stock opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $98.54.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

