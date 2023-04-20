WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.87. Approximately 25,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 87,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 170,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.