WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 22,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 57,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Wuxi Biologics (Cayman), Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the discovery, development and manufacture of biologics services. Its services include testing; clinical drug substance cGMP manufacture; commercial drug substance cGMP manufacture; drug product cGMP fill and finish; antibody drug conjugates; regulatory affairs; and technologies and platforms.
