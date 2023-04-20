WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $6.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

WW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of WW International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WW International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International Stock Performance

WW opened at $8.85 on Friday. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $624.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.65.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

