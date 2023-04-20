Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Up to $112.12

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $112.12, but opened at $115.00. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $114.63, with a volume of 410,208 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.74.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $561,659,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after acquiring an additional 707,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $26,471,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

