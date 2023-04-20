Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Up to $112.12

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $112.12, but opened at $115.00. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $114.63, with a volume of 410,208 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.
The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.74.
In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $561,659,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after acquiring an additional 707,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $26,471,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
