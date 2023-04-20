yearn.finance Price Down 11% Over Last Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $8,286.76 or 0.29342316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $271.71 million and approximately $26.82 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,788 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

