Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,500 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 573,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Youdao in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Youdao in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Youdao has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

See Also

