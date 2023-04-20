YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $218.07 million and $25,650.64 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00779749 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $46,913.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

