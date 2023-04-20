Zcash (ZEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.49 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $37.61 or 0.00133294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $614.07 million and $28.49 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001232 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

