Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 4.9 %
ZION traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.12. 8,217,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $66.14.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
