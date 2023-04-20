Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

ZION traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.12. 8,217,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

