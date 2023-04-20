ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 22,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 63,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

ZK International Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of ZK International Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZKIN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZK International Group by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZK International Group by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in ZK International Group by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 107,462 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sales of stainless steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, valve, light industry machinery equipment, and other stainless steel products. The company was founded by Jian Cong Huang and Guo Lin Wang on May 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.