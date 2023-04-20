Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$89.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.10 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of ZUO opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.84. Zuora has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.

Get Zuora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Insider Activity at Zuora

Institutional Trading of Zuora

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $167,232.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $174,015.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 36,892 shares in the company, valued at $332,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $167,232.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,188.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,606 shares of company stock worth $803,526. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Zuora by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 113,942 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Zuora by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zuora by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,876,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 583,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.