Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Trading 2% Higher

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Rating) rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 34,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 173,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.