11,348 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Acquired by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ON by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,096,000 after buying an additional 1,157,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ON by 94.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after buying an additional 754,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONON. Wedbush raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

ON Trading Up 4.4 %

ON Profile

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,478. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.