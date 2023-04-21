1,394 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $315.30. 21,289,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,219,754. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $335.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.66.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

