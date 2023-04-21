1,510 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $138.59 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $164.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.66.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

