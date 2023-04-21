2,064 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.53. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.