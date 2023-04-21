245,482 Shares in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 245,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.98% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $348,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.92. 57,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,425. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

