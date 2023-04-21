3,000 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,247,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,832,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Shares of META traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.92. 6,931,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,718,500. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

