33,768 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,428 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,893,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,297,000 after acquiring an additional 429,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,578,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after acquiring an additional 534,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,746,000 after buying an additional 697,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

