45,773 Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Purchased by Epacria Capital Partners LLC

Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. B. Riley Financial makes up about 1.6% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of B. Riley Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 109.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.85 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 286,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,228.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.85 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 286,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,228.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,620,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,956,866.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 110,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,033. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RILY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.12%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

