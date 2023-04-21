4,731,649 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Acquired by Yunqi Capital Ltd

Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,731,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,179,000. Lufax accounts for 6.2% of Yunqi Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Yunqi Capital Ltd owned 0.21% of Lufax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth $1,853,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Lufax by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Lufax by 18,231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,793 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lufax by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,041,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 882,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of LU stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,610,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,699,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on LU. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

