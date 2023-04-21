4,927 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.46.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,078,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,750,211. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $551.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

