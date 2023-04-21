5,672 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,397.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 72,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,812. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.