6,507 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

AEIS stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

