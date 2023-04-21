7,420 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,362,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,511,000 after buying an additional 77,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

