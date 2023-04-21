80,224 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 80,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $51.93. 86,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

