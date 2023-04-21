8,500 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Epacria Capital Partners LLC

Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Stock Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.32. 472,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,648. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

