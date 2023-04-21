907 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $274.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.59.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

