9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.5 %

LMT traded down $7.31 on Friday, reaching $483.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,383. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.20 and its 200 day moving average is $469.44.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

