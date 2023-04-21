9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.13. The company had a trading volume of 469,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,451. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.62 and its 200-day moving average is $248.20. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

