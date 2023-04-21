9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,742,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,727,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

