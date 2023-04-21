9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.46. 1,869,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

