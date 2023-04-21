9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $138.76. 51,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,885. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $148.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average of $128.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.