9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 94,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. 36,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,447. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $107.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

