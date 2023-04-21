9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after buying an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after buying an additional 215,229 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.54.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.08. 2,190,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,310,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

