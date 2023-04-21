9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $9.86 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 580,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $53.02.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

