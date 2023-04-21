Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Announces Earnings Results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $111.70. 650,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $123.18.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,893,715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

