AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.49. 2,106,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,104. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $286.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average is $154.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

