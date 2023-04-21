Absolute Software Co. (ABST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 24th

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

Absolute Software stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,152. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $411.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,506,989 shares in the company, valued at $41,192,277.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,562 shares of company stock valued at $281,541.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the first quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 66.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

