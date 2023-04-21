Abundance Wealth Counselors Reduces Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Bunge were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 124.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 1,017.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,279,000 after purchasing an additional 664,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bunge Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BG opened at $96.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40.
Bunge Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.
Bunge Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
