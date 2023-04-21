Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 330 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 20,326.3% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,760 shares of company stock worth $2,733,617. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $275.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.44. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The firm has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.