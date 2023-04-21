Abundance Wealth Counselors Trims Stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Alico were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alico by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alico by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Alico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Alico Stock Down 1.5 %

ALCO opened at $23.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. Alico had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Alico Profile

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.