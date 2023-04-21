Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Down 9.6% in March

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 103,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASO stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

